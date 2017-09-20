Summer-Like Weather Continues

by Ben Lang

–Tropics–

Jose continues to be a nuisance to the northeast US coast, causes rough surf along to coastline and steady rain for parts of the New England coastline. Its expected to remain a tropical storm for a few more days while it meanders over about the same area into this weekend.

Maria moved over the Puerto Rican island of Vieques overnight and made landfall as a powerful category 4 storm over Puerto Rico early this morning. The eye has become less defined due to the land interaction, but it remains a powerful category 4 storm as it is now re-emerging over open water. It is expected to remain at category 4 strength over the next few days as it nears the southern Bahamas. The storm should remain at Category 4 strength for the next few days, before it encounters cooler ocean water and increasing wind shear. Right now, still looks like it will be re-curving out to sea without directly impacting the United States, but we will continue to watch it over the coming days.

–Local Weather–

For us, we will be firmly entrenched in a summer-type pattern. Overall it looks like we will be drier for the next few days, with only isolated storms possible during the afternoon hours. Skies will generally clear out for the overnights with lows remaining warm and muggy in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We will warm to the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy on average, with isolated storms possible, especially south of I-85. Tonight, expect a mostly clear sky with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Thursday is shaping up to be another hot day, with above normal afternoon highs. We will reach the upper 80s to low 90s area-wide, and we will definitely be feeling the humidity. More of the same for Friday through the weekend, with high temps in the upper 80s to low 90s each day, with the chance for isolated afternoon storms each day.