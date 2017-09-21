Long-time Federal Prosecutor Sworn-In as New U.S. Attorney for Middle District of Alabama

by Rashad Snell

Long-time federal prosecutor Louis V. Franklin, Sr., has taken the oath of office to become the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama. Mr. Franklin was nominated by President Donald Trump on June 15, and confirmed by the U.S.

Senate on September 14. He was sworn in at 11:30am today by Chief United States District Judge W. Keith Watkins.

“Having been with the U. S. Attorney’s Office for 26 years, I am fully aware of the extraordinary work this office does for the Middle District of Alabama,” stated Mr. Franklin. “I am honored to now serve as United States Attorney and I look forward to improving upon the great work the office is doing for the citizens of the Middle District.”

As U.S. Attorney, Mr. Franklin is the top-ranking federal law enforcement official in the Middle District of Alabama which includes Montgomery, Auburn, and Dothan. The U.S Attorney’s Office is responsible for prosecuting federal crimes in the district, including crimes related to terrorism, public corruption, child exploitation, firearms, and narcotics. The office also defends the United States in civil cases and collects debts owed to the United States.

Mr. Franklin, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama, has served as a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama for 26 years, including 16 years as Chief of the Criminal Division. He served as an Assistant United States Attorney from 1990 to 1996 and from 1998 to 2001. From 1996 to 1998, Mr. Franklin was an associate at Sirote and Permutt, where he defended public and private organizations in State and Federal civil litigation. He began his career as a staff attorney at the Legal Services Corporation of Alabama from 1987 to 1990.

Mr. Franklin received his juris doctorate from Howard University School of Law in 1987, his bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama in 1981, and a master’s degree from Auburn University at Montgomery in 1983. He is a member of the Alabama State Bar.