Summer Comes To An End But The Heat Sticks Around
Today: A slight chance for an isolated showers or thunderstorm otherwise mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Friday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.
Saturday: A stray shower or thunderstorm otherwise mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a highs near 90°.