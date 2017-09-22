Body Found in Area of West Clover Lane and South Court Street

by Rashad Snell

1/1 IMG_3426

A death investigation was launched after the discovery of body Thursday morning.

According to police, the unidentified male was discovered in the area of West Clover Lane and South Court Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD’s death investigation indicates there are no signs of foul play and the exact cause of death is pending further forensic evaluation

Stay with Alabama News Network the for the latest on the this developing story.