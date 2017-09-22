Exclusive: Steve Flowers Analysis of Strange-Moore Debate

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network political analyst Steve Flowers has analysis of Thursday’s debate between U.S. Sen. Luther Strange and Roy Moore. The candidates will face each other in a Republican primary runoff on Tuesday.

Strange and Moore appeared at a moderator-less debate in Montgomery. Flowers told our Senior Political Reporter Tim Lennox whether he thought either candidate changed the course of the race. Flowers says polling shows Moore maintaining a lead on Strange, but he says the race is tightening some in the final days.

The winner of Tuesday’s runoff moves on to face Democratic nominee and former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones in the Dec. 12 general election.