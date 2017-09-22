Feeling Like Summer for the Start of Fall

by Ben Lang

Fall officially begins today, although our weather continues to feel rather summery. High temperatures reached the lower 90s in most locations. A few isolated showers and storms developed this afternoon, but those will go away as we head into the evening hours. It’ll remain warm out there, overnight lows only drop to around 70 degrees with skies becoming mostly clear. Expect a similar weather pattern this weekend. The chance for rain Saturday and Sunday is around 30%, with storms mostly limited to the afternoon hours. Highs each day will range from the upper 80s to low 90s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon, and mostly clear for the overnight hours. Low temperatures Sunday and Monday morning will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The summertime pattern will continue into next week. Really doesn’t look like we will receive a significant cooldown over the next 8 days, although we may see a “cool” front try to push this way by the end of next week. In the meantime, high temperatures will continue in the upper 80s to low 90s. Isolated storms will be possible just about each day, but they will be very hit-or-miss.