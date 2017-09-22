Gov. Ivey Announces Funding to Support State’s Community Action Agencies

by Rashad Snell

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $236,250 to support a network of 21 community action agencies across the state that assist Alabamians by providing programs to reduce and eliminate poverty.

The Community Action Association of Alabama will use the funding to support programs offered at the local level by the agencies to help low-income families improve their lives and achieve self-sufficiency.

“The support services offered by our state’s community action agencies provide important help as low-income residents work to establish or regain a foundation on which to build a successful life,” Ivey said. “I am pleased that this funding will help the agencies further their goal of reducing and eliminating poverty by helping families achieve success.”

The agencies offer a variety of educational and assistance programs including job training and education opportunities, access to better nutrition and help with financial management and credit counseling. More information is available at www.caaalabama.org.

Alabama’s community action agencies recently scored in the top 25 percent of all community action agencies in the United States, according to a recent study to measure customer satisfaction for the Community Services Block Grant program. CSBG is a federal program managed at the local level by Alabama’s community action agencies.

The funding – administered by Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs – comes from money appropriated to the association by the Legislature through the General Fund budget. ADECA also administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

“Gov. Ivey understands that the educational and assistance programs offered by these agencies can serve as the jumpstart for life-changing success for Alabama families,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “With the support of the Governor and the Legislature, ADECA is pleased continue our partnership with the Community Action Association of Alabama and our support of the many valuable programs offered by the state’s community action agencies.”

Ivey notified Elige Jones, president of the association, that the funding had been approved.