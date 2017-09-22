Illegal Dumping Problem Growing in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma City Councilwoman says illegal dumping has become a problem in her ward and she wants to put a stop to it.

Councilwoman Janie Thomas says three illegal dumping sites have popped up in Ward 7.

She says one dump site is on Laurel Avenue behind an apartment complex.

Bags of garbage and loose trash are being thrown out on the ground in front of a dumpster.

“Its a mess,” said Ward 7 resident Fannie Goins.

“And people I don’t know where they come from they just drive by and throw stuff out the car, not even getting out the car putting it in the dumpster. They just throw it out and pull off.”

“We’re going to find out whose bringing this garbage into Ward 7, dumping this trash,” said Thomas.

“Cause we care about this community and the people in this neighborhood care.”

Thomas says anyone caught dumping trash illegally could be charged with a $500 dollar fine.