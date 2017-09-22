A Warm Start To Fall

by Elissia Wilson

Today: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.

Tonight: A slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms early then partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Saturday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday: A slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm otherwise mostly sunny with highs near 90°.