Slight Cool-down later This Week

by Ben Lang

*Video Forecast will be available on Facebook after the 5:30 newscast, which airs on ABC.*

A little more cloudcover today compared to yesterday, but fewer storms. High temperatures reached the upper 80s, and overall the airmass over the state was a bit drier today. Tonight, some of the cloud-cover will hang around, but no rainfall expected overnight. It looks like we will have another mild night ahead, with low temperatures in the upper 60s. Monday will be a partly cloudy day with high temperatures warming to near 90. A few isolated showers and storms will also be possible, especially across southwest Alabama. Temperatures fall back into the upper 60s by early Tuesday morning.

The chance for rain looks very low for Tuesday through Friday. Skies will be either mostly sunny or totally clear. High temperatures remain warm in the lower 90s, but we won’t have southeast winds to increase our humidity. A “cool” front will move in from the northwest late Wednesday night. This will reinforce the drier air already in place, and drop our high temperatures a little for Friday. Another weak cool front will move through over the weekend, which may result in a few locations only topping out in the upper 80s. It doesn’t appear that we will have much rainfall ahead of either front, due to the dry air that will be in place before their arrival. We will get a better idea of the exact timing and impacts of these fronts later this week.