Voters Speak on Upcoming U.S Senate Election

by Danielle Wallace

The election puts former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore against former Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange, o was appointed to the senate seat by former Governor Robert Bentley. President Donald Trump was in Alabama campaigning for Strange.

“I think a lot of people in Alabama, do really respect President Trump. He doesn’t represent my views but I know does with people in Alabama so I think probably I think that could have a big influence, especially compaired to Sarah Palin-who in many circles has been a joke of the country,” says Lee Corey.

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Birmingham on Monday to campaign for Strange. His visit comes after Sarah Palin’s campaign for Roy Moore last week.

“As far as Palin getting involved, I didn’t really know she was still in politics so I don’t know why she’s involved in an Alabama election,” says Elizabeth Pace.

But do these endorsements from high profile figures make a difference?

“I absolutely think it could make a difference because if people don’t know the state or local candidates well-you know the national candidates better. You know what they represent and what they’ve said in the past and decisions they have made,” says Corey.

“Alabama voters on a wide scale, traditionally vote based upon leadership instead of really being informed. If we were informed and really take a look their track record, neither one of these guys would make good candidates,” says Frank Hardy.

While some are not looking forward to voting, they are looking forward to the outcome.

“In general in the state of Alabama, I think my particular political views are rarely represented by the elected officials but in any election is an opportunity for something new so it can be exciting,” says Corey.

Vice President Pence will rally for Strange without leaving the Birmingham airport. He will speak at 7 pm at the Healthsouth Aviation Hanger.