Alexander City Man Killed in Elmore County Crash

by Rashad Snell

A single-vehicle crash at 5:50 a.m. today, has claimed the life of an Alexander City man.

Steven Glenn Towns, 44, was killed when the 1989 Chevrolet Blazer he was driving left the roadway, struck a mailbox and overturned. Towns, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Fitzpatrick Road approximately six miles west of Wetumpka.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.