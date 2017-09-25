Three Inmates Stabbed in Two Separate Easterling Correctional Facility Incidents

by Rashad Snell

Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio reported two separate inmate assaults that happened in the course of the day on Friday according to prison officials.

At about 12:30 p.m., correctional officers responded to a fight that broke out in the prison yard between several inmates that left two of them with stab wounds.

Chandler Lavecus Boone, 24, is charged with first-degree assault with a possible attempted murder charge pending. The two inmates injured in the assault were taken to a local hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

Boone is serving a 50-year sentence on a 2013 murder conviction in Montgomery County. Officers recovered a makeshift knife used in the stabbing.

A separate incident at the facility on Friday occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m. when an inmate was attacked and stabbed in the prison yard while returning from the evening meal. Prison officials have identified three suspects in the stabbing, but are not releasing their names because of an ongoing investigation. The victim in the stabbing was treated at an offsite medical facility for non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial reports by investigators indicate the two incidents at the facility on Friday are unrelated. As a precaution, the facility remains locked down while DOC continues to investigate the assaults.

Easterling Correctional Facility is a medium custody level prison with an inmate population of 1,259, or 193 percent of the facility’s design capacity of 652 inmates.