Three-Year Old Girl Dies After Father Runs Her Over with Lawnmower

by Rashad Snell

Authorities say a 3-year-old girl has died after her father ran over her with a lawnmower in Autauga County.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports the child’s father was driving the riding lawnmower and backed over the child Sunday afternoon in the Pine Level community.

Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber says the child was pronounced dead at a hospital. The child’s identity has not been released.

Chief Assistant District Attorney C. J. Robinson says there is no reason to believe that foul play was involved. Robinson says it is standard procedure to investigate any child’s death and that he expects the investigation to find that the death was an accident.

___

Information from: Montgomery Advertiser

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)