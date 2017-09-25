Two Shot, One Dead in Strathmore Drive Shooting

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following a shooting in the 4200 block of Strathmore Drive.

On Saturday, September 23, at about 9:50 p.m. MPD patrol and Fire Medics responded to the 4200 block of Strathmore Drive in reference to a shooting of two subjects.

Upon arrival, they located an adult male who had sustained a serious but non-life threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A second subject, an adult female sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting are under investigation and there is nothing additional at this time.