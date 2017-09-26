Auto Theft Suspects Identified, In Police Custody

by Rashad Snell

1/2 Joshua Ramirez

2/2 Anthony Draughn



The Montgomery Police Department has officially notified CrimeStoppers that both suspects in an auto theft investigation have been identified and are in police custody.

Anthony Draughn was identified staff member of the Elmore County Detention Facility, where he was being held on unrelated charges. The other suspect was identified as Joshua Ramirez. Georgia investigators captured Ramirez in a stolen vehicle earlier this month with another suspect.

Both suspects were wanted by the Montgomery Police Department for questioning in reference to a theft of a motor vehicle investigation that occurred on August 2, in the 6800 block of Atlanta Highway at an auto dealership.