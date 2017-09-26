Cooler Air Ahead !

by Shane Butler

Fall continues to remain on hold until the upcoming weekend. This means more 90 plus degree heat for a few more days. Abundant sunshine along with dry air will help send those temps soaring into the upper 80s to lower 90s area wide. One cold front slides through here Thursday with another one on Saturday. Looks like the Thursday front comes through dry but Saturday’s may kick off one or two showers. Looks like dry and cooler conditions set up for Sunday and into early next week. We should see highs drop back into the lower 80s while overnight temps sink into the upper 50s to lower 60s.