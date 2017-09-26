Feeling More Like Summer, Not Fall

by Ryan Stinnett

Our weather stays very warm and dry through Thursday; highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with mild nights in the 60s. The air will dry out some in the coming days due to a northerly flow around the west side of the circulation of Hurricane Maria. The northerly flow means drier air filters into the state and will limit any moisture return from the Gulf of Mexico. We are expecting more sun than clouds and though unseasonably warm, it will not be oppressive with the lower humidity levels.

SOME FALL AIR ARRIVES: The upper ridge begins to break down and a surface front will move into the state by Friday and the weekend. Behind the front, a cooler air mass arrives as temperatures get back to seasonal levels for late September and early October; meaning highs in the lower 80s. Our nights will be very nice and refreshing with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

HURRICANE MARIA: At 500 AM EDT, the center of Hurricane Maria was located near latitude 32.9 North, longitude 73.1 West. Maria is moving toward the north near 7 mph, and this general motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected through tonight. A turn toward the north-northeast is expected on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Maria will pass east of the coast of North Carolina during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are now near 75 mph with higher gusts. Continued gradual weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Maria is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight or Wednesday. Maria remains a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles. The minimum central pressure recently reported by a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 970 mb (28.65 inches).

HURRICANE LEE: At 500 AM AST, the center of Hurricane Lee was located near latitude 30.0 North, longitude 52.5 West. Lee is moving toward the west near 10 mph. A turn toward the west-northwest with some decrease in forward speed is forecast early Wednesday, followed by a turn northwestward by Wednesday evening. Lee is forecast to turn northward and gradually increase in forward speed on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected over the next 24 hours or so. A weakening trend is expected to commence on Wednesday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 977 mb (28.85 inches).

Have a terrific Tuesday and stay cool.

Ryan