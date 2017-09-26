Gov. Kay Ivey Statement on Moore Victory in GOP U.S. Senate Runoff

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has released the following statement on the U.S. Senate Republican primary runoff:

“One of my first acts as governor was to move the special election date so it was held in compliance with the law. Now the people have had their say.

“Republican voters chose their nominee for the United States Senate. I encourage all Alabamians to vote in the general election scheduled for December 12, 2017.

“I appreciate Senator Luther Strange’s years of dedicated service to our state and thank him for his unwavering commitment to Alabama.

“Congratulations are also due to Roy Moore on his win, and I look forward to supporting him as our party’s nominee.”

Moore moves on to face Democratic nominee, former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones on Dec. 12.