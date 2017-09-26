H&M to Open in Eastchase on Thursday

by Rashad Snell

H & M, Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M), one of the world’s largest fashion retailers famous for offering fashion-forward apparel at affordable prices, will open this Thursday, September 28, at Noon. To celebrate the new store, the H&M at The Shoppes at Eastchase will offer the first 200 shoppers in line an H&M Access to Fashion Pass, valued between $10 and $300, in addition to other surprise offers for the whole family.

“We are beyond excited that H&M has chosen The Shoppes at EastChase to open a new location in Alabama,” says Suzanna Wasserman, Marketing Manager of The Shoppes at EastChase. “We already have a fantastic selection of apparel retailers at The Shoppes and this store will add a new dimension to our current tenant mix.”

The new H&M location will offer Montgomery residents a one stop shopping destination for quality clothing for the whole family, with collections ranging from ladies and mens to separate “store within a store” section for accessories, sports apparel and its plus sized line, H&M +. The Shoppes at EastChase location will also carry H&M’s children’s collection, from newborn to fourteen years. The diverse selection of H&M collections make it easier for any consumer to find suitable products, no matter his or her style or wardrobe needs. With an emphasis on design, quality, and sustainability, H&M offers inspiring high fashion at an unbeatable value.