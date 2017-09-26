One Dead in Early-Morning April Street Shooting

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following a shooting that occurred in the 3500 block of April Street just after midnight.

On Tuesday, September 26, around 12:50 a.m., MPD patrol and fire medics responded to the 3500 block of April Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, the located an adult male who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting are under investigation, and there is nothing additional to release at this time.