Sen. Luther Strange Speaks to Supporters Following Loss to Roy Moore

by Alabama News Network Staff

Sen. Luther Strange’s tenure in the U.S. Senate will be a short one. He has lost the Republican runoff to Roy Moore, according to the Associated Press.

Tonight, Strange spoke to supporters in Homewood and released this statement:

“From the beginning of this campaign, my priority has been serving the people of Alabama. Tomorrow I will go back to work with President Trump and do all I can to advance his agenda over the next few weeks. Melissa and I appreciate the many devoted friends and family who have supported us over the past months, the many Alabamians who have given us a warm welcome in every corner of the state, and the brigade of volunteers who left it all out on the field in this campaign. I am especially grateful for the support of President Trump and Vice President Pence, as well as the strong example set by my friends Richard Shelby and Jeff Sessions. I congratulate Roy Moore on the result this evening. May God be with him and may God continue to bless Alabama and the United States of America.”

Strange was appointed to the seat by then-Gov. Robert Bentley earlier this year after Jeff Sessions resigned to become Attorney General for President Trump. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence came to Alabama in the closing days of the campaign to try to drum up support for Strange.

Meanwhile, Moore will move on to face the Democratic nominee, former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones, in the general election on Dec. 12.