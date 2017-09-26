Victim Identified in Early-Morning April Street Shooting

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following a shooting that occurred in the 3500 block of April Street just after midnight.

The Montgomery Police Department has identified the deceased victim of this morning’s fatal shooting as Lekarrius Williams, 22, of Montgomery.

On Tuesday, September 26, around 12:50 a.m., MPD patrol and fire medics responded to the 3500 block of April Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, the located an adult male who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting are under investigation, and there is nothing additional to release at this time.