Montgomery Idol Winner Prepares for American Idol Audition

by Andrew James

The winner of Alabama News Network’s Montgomery Idol is now preparing for her audition for the upcoming return of American Idol on ABC.

19-year-old Payton Sells won this year’s competition for a Silver Ticket. The ticket allows her to skip the first two rounds of auditions and go straight to auditioning for an executive producer and a celebrity judge.

Sells is hopeful to make music more than just a hobby by earning a spot on the American Idol stage.

“I think I’ve come a long way, and music has definitely helped me with that that’s why I say music has kept me going because it’s the only thing, it is what I was meant to do,” she explained.