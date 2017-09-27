Montgomery Idol Winner Prepares for American Idol Audition

Posted:
Updated:

by Andrew James

The winner of Alabama News Network’s Montgomery Idol is now preparing for her audition for the upcoming return of American Idol on ABC.

19-year-old Payton Sells won this year’s competition for a Silver Ticket.  The ticket allows her to skip the first two rounds of auditions and go straight to auditioning for an executive producer and a celebrity judge.

Sells is hopeful to make music more than just a hobby by earning a spot on the American Idol stage.

“I think I’ve come a long way, and music has definitely helped me with that that’s why I say music has kept me going because it’s the only thing, it is what I was meant to do,” she explained.

