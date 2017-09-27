Summer Continues To Linger

by Shane Butler

We remain locked in a summer-like weather setup until Friday. Upper 80s to lower 90s for highs will be common across the area. A frontal boundary slides through here with very little impact on our weather Thursday. Another front works through the region on Saturday. This front may help generate a few showers as it passes through here. Once on the backside of the front, we cool down slightly for a few days. Morning lows will hover around the upper 50s to lower 60s while daytime highs top out in the lower to mid 80s through early next week. After the brief cool down, It’s looking like about average temps for the remainder of week.