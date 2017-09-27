A Few More Hot Afternoons

by Elissia Wilson

High pressure over southeast will keep the summer-like heat in the forecast through Friday. The first of 2 cold fronts will move into the River Region starting tomorrow, bringing some slightly drier air into the area. Our next cold front will quickly move across the southeast bringing some noticeably cooler air for the weekend; expect highs only in the low to mid 80s.

Rest of Today: Sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Thursday: Sunny with highs in the lower 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.