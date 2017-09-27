Alabama National Guard to Send Support to Puerto Rico

by Rashad Snell

The Alabama National Guard will provide an RC-26 aircraft and five crew to aid Puerto Rico in response to the recent hurricane impact to the island. Governor Kay Ivey authorized Major General Sheryl Gordon, Adjutant General of the Alabama National Guard, to send the RC-26 based on the unique capabilities the aircraft will provide in supporting the efforts of Puerto Rican emergency managers and the National Guard.

“Alabamians are a kind and caring people – we are committed to helping those in need,” Governor Ivey said. “We are proud to offer the Alabama National Guard to assist with recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, and we continue to keep the people of Puerto Rico in our thoughts and prayers.”

The RC-26 is a highly capable aircraft in relation to airborne reconnaissance missions. The aircraft and crew will provide aerial imagery of hurricane impacted areas.

Alabama National Guard equipment and personnel remain postured to ensure additional resources are readily available to support other recovery efforts, if needed.