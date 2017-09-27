Business Manager/HR Liaison

by Sharon Schaeffer

The Alabama News Network is looking for a Business Manager/HR Liaison for their Television stations in Montgomery Alabama. This is a key Department Head role offering support , accounting expertise, and analytical skills to the General Manager, other station management, and Corporate, as well as acting as HR Liaison between the stations and the Corporate office.

Accounting duties include but are not limited to managing AR/AP, customer monthly billing, and calculating employee compensation and commissions for payroll. HR duties include but are not limited to onboarding new employees, recruiting, first step employee relations counseling, and working with the Corporate HR Director on employee issues and actions needed.

The ideal candidate will have an accounting degree and 3+ years experience in a small multi-entity environment. Should have excellent written and verbal communication skills, should be highly organized with the ability to work as a team with others, and meet deadlines. Must be proficient in Microsoft Office software, and Wide Orbit would be helpful. Broadcast and HR experience is a plus.

This is a full time position and compensation is based on level of experience, plus all company benefits including Health Insurance, Vacation, and 401K.

Send resume and references to: Human Resources, Alabama News Network, 4001 Carmichael Road, Suite 100, Montgomery Alabama 36106 or email jobs@waka.com, no phone calls please. EOE