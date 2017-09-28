Pine Hill Police Investigate Double Murder

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Pine Hill Police are investigating a double homicide after a shooting claims the life of two men.

Police say 55 year old Lloyd Carson was found shot dead in his car early Wednesday morning.

They say Carson’s car was parked at the home of 49 year old Charles Mallory — who was also found shot inside the house.

They say Mallory later died at a Birmingham hospital.

“Wasn’t no eyewitnesses. That’s why we was hoping Mr. Mallory would survive so we could have a good lead,” said Sgt. Donnie Floyd.

“We do have some leads but like I said it’s under investigation and we can’t talk a whole lot about it.”

No arrests have been made in the case.

The 4th Judicial Circuit Task Force has been called in to help with the investigation.