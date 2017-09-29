3rd Annual Tickled Pink Women’s Expo

by Ellis Eskew

This was the third year for our Alabama News Network Tickled Pink Women’s Expo.

At the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl, there was a little bit of everything for everyone.

“What we have is ‘try it before you buy it.’ We have little drills ladies can handle and take care of and do projects at their house, ” said vendor Jerry Lee with Home Depot.

“What we do is go into spaces and we declutter them. We liberate families from chaos and disorganization,” said vendor Marche Johnson with Major Organizers.

It’s all to benefit the Joy to Life Foundation. All proceeds go to help give free mammograms and other screenings to those in Alabama who can’t afford them.

“You know every dollar is impactful to us, so this is fantastic!” said Joy to Life Founder Joy Blondheim.

For those who have endured the breast cancer journey.. It’s a special day.

“Tickled Pink is overwhelming. It is just so much fun and so meaningful to me particularly as a survivor. To have other survivors come to our tent, share their stories with me, and we hug because it’s such a sisterhood, you know,” said Blondheim.

“I am a 12th year breast cancer survivor and I am thankful for that and my church members wanted to come. And we have a health ministry so we decided to come up and see what was going on,” said Jeannette Johnson.

We also got to see the final reveal of our Tickled Pink survivor makeovers as they put the finishing touches on at the event.

First came wife and mother of five, Tiffany Hooks.

And then Angela Hunstad, a mother of two, who just lost her husband not too long ago.

For many, Tickled Pink is a day to celebrate as they bring awareness to the cause.

“We are just praying for a cure and thank God to be a survivor,” said Jeannette Johnson.

We would like to thank our title sponsors: The Boulevard, Jackson Hospital , Health Services Inc and The UPS Store.

Also, our makeover sponsors: East Taylor Dental, Harvey & Hill, d’Markos Salon, La MedSpa and Pink & White Nail Lounge.