Temperatures Trending Down Through the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

Plenty of sunshine once again today, and actually the sunshine looks to be sticking around well into next week. The first of two fronts has pushed south through the state today. This first front is bringing slightly cooler temperatures, while a second stronger front arrives tonight and will bring the hint of fall to Alabama for the weekend. Temperatures this afternoon are forecast to be mainly in the mid and upper 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Perfect weather conditions for the high school games tonight; clear with temperatures falling from 79 at kickoff, into the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Sunny weather continues for both Saturday and Sunday with highs mostly in the mid 80s Saturday followed by low 80s on Sunday. Lows will be in the lower 60s both days. At this time, there is no threat of rain, overall very nice weather as we end September and roll into October.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEATHER: Auburn hosts Mississippi State Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (5:00p CT kickoff)… the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from 78 degrees at the start of the game, to near 68 by the final whistle.

Alabama will host the Ole Miss Rebels Saturday night in Tuscaloosa (8:00p CT kickoff)… with a clear sky, temperatures will fall from near 78 at kickoff, into the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.

FIRST WEEK OF OCTOBER: Dry, pleasant, and warm weather continues for the first half of the week, but global models show some moisture returning by midweek, so there could be a chance of showers and we might consider mentioning the chance of a few scattered showers then, otherwise very little rain next week with highs in the 80s.

MARIA: At 500 AM AST, the center of Tropical Storm Maria was located near latitude 37.2 North, longitude 63.3 West. Maria is moving toward the east near 21 mph. A turn toward the east-northeast at an even faster forward speed is expected later today, and Maria will continue to accelerate toward the north Atlantic Ocean through at least Sunday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Maria is expected to become an extratropical low by Saturday night. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 255 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 987 mb (29.15 inches).

HURRICANE LEE: At 500 AM AST, the center of Hurricane Lee was located near latitude 38.3 North, longitude 52.4 West. Lee is moving toward the northeast near 25 mph. An acceleration toward the northeast is forecast to continue through Saturday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast, and Lee is expected to become a tropical storm later today. Lee will then dissipate by Saturday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 987 mb (29.15 inches).

ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS: A large area of cloudiness and showers extending from the northwestern Caribbean Sea northward across Cuba to southern Florida and the northwestern Bahamas is associated with a broad surface trough interacting with an upper-level low. A weak area of low pressure is likely to form from this weather system later today and move northward near the east coast of the Florida peninsula through Saturday. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some development of this system during the next couple of days, before upper-level winds become less favorable Saturday night or Sunday. Regardless of development, this system is likely to produce locally heavy rainfall over portions of central and western Cuba, the Florida Keys, the Florida peninsula, and the northwestern Bahamas during the next several days. Formation chance through 5 days…40 percent.

Have a fantastic Friday and wonderful weekend!

Ryan