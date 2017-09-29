Troy Huddle House Participating in “No Kid Hungry” Fundraiser
The Huddle House in Troy is making sure no child goes hungry.
The restaurant is partnering with “No Kid Hungry” a national non profit organization. The organization ensures that children have healthy school breakfast and summer meals. The Huddle House wants customers to donate $1 to the cause, becoming a golden waffle sponsor. Their names are displayed at the restaurant and entered into a drawing to win a $500 Huddle House gift card.
The most important people to me in the united states are our children and for them to go lacking food wise-that’s just a side situation,” says Dena Feagin, General Manager of Troy Huddle House.
Last year, a total of $40,000 was raised by Huddle House restaurants nationally for “No Kid Hungry.”