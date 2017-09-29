Consumer Alert: Troy Police Warn of Scam

by Danielle Wallace

Care.com is a credible site used to help people find different services in caregiving. But Troy Police say some people are using the site’s good name to defraud others.

When visiting the site, being targeted by a scammer may be the last thing on a user’s mind. But since Monday, Troy Police have handled 3 identity theft reports of scammers using the site, opening up credit cards in their victims’ names.

“The company has doubled checked and they’ve been caught in time-had some property ordered,” says Lt. Bryan Weed of the Troy Police Department

Scammers are targeting people who make profiles on the site for babysitting jobs. Officers say victims are contacted by the suspects who ask for personal information-like their date of birth or social security number.

“These victims felt like ok I understand they want a background check to make sure who they are allowing in their home and these suspects are turning around using them,” says Weed.

After getting that information, victims are asked to set up a meeting point and once they arrive at the location, no one is there.

“The stories have been exactly the same-can we get this information so we can do a background check and I’m talking about the same day,” says Weed.

Officers say while there are many scams, this one is a first.

“This is the first time that we’ve seen this particular one so we’re just trying to get it out there, get the word out there as quick as we can,” says Weed.

Troy Police say is you suspect that you are a victim of this scam to contact them at (334) 670-2227.