Local Neighborhood Groups Host “Safety Saturday”

by Danielle Wallace

Parents and kids attended an event called “Safety Saturday” in downtown Montgomery Saturday.

The Neighborhood Leadership Institute hosted the event with the “Building Our Neighborhoods for Development and Success Group.” Montgomery Police, Fire and Rescue and Sheriff’s office put on safety demonstrations. Parents could have their child’s digital fingerprints taken to be used in case of an emergency.

“Everybody wants to protect their children, you know. as far as poison control, as far as their overall health, we definitely want to ensure their safety,” says coordinator Nicole Johnson.

The event was free to the public.