Troy Fans Excited After LSU Win

by Danielle Wallace

Troy University football fans are still celebrating the team’s victor over LSU Saturday.

Coach Neal Brown called the 24-21 victory the team’s biggest division one win ever. Alabama News Network spoke some fans on the Troy campus about the unforgettable win.

“It was kind of tough believing that we would win going in to it. You know it’s one of those things that you would hope would do. and we thankfully did and it was absolutely awesome,” says Parker Guttenshn.

“LSU didn’t see it coming. A lot of these big schools play schools thinking it’s going to be an off week or something like that but Troy comes to play, comes to win so it’s cool to beat LSU on their own homecoming,” says Casey Brumbeloe.

The Trojans are set to take on South Alabama on Wednesday, October 11th at Troy University Veterans Memorial Stadium.