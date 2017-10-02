Autauga Co. Authorities Investigate Sunday Morning Homicide

by Rashad Snell

On Sunday, October 1, at approximately 8:20 am, Autauga County Deputies responded to a call of a subject lying in the front yard of a residence located in the 900 block of County Road 1 South. Upon arrival it was determined that the victim, identified as 40-year old Melvin W. Perry. Perry had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

At this time there are no suspect(s) in custody.

This case is being actively investigated by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!