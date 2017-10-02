Domestic Dispute Turns Deadly in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma man is facing a murder charge after an argument with his girlfriend turns deadly.

Police say 53 year old Alfred Vaughn got into a verbal argument with his 43 year old girlfriend Barbara Alexander that escalated into a physical fight.

They say Vaughn pushed Alexander to the ground.

And when she fell, she hit her head on the concrete and died.

“Some licks were passed between the two and at some point he shoved her to the ground area on a cement area,” said Lt. Tory Neely with the Selma Police Department.

“She sustained some kind of injury that caused her death.”

Police say the incident happened at around 11:30 Saturday night on the 1300 of F.D. Reese Street.

Vaughn made a first appearance in court Monday afternoon.

His bond was set at $25,000 dollars and a preliminary hearing was set for November 7th.