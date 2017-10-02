Four Killed in Weekend Multi-Vehicle Crash

by Rashad Snell

A two-vehicle traffic crash on Saturday, September 30, resulted in four deaths.

A van and pickup collided, killing the driver of a 2003 Dodge van. Gladys Yvonne Rush, 45, of Montgomery was the driver of the van. Two passengers in Rush’s vehicle, Lisa Maria Robertson, 51, and Joshua Emile West, 43, both of Montgomery and the driver of the pickup, Brent Benjamine Cobb, 41, of Madison, Miss were all killed.

The crash occurred on Alabama 186, three miles northeast of Tuskegee.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.