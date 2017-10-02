Gov. Ivey Calls for Special Election to Fill Senate Seat Vacated by Quinton Ross

by Rashad Snell

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed a proclamation to set the special election dates for Alabama Senate District 26.

The Senate District 26 seat was previously held by Dr. Quinton Ross who was recently approved as President of Alabama State University.

Governor Ivey set the primary for Tuesday, December 12, 2017, runoff Tuesday, February 27, 2018 and the general election Tuesday, May 15, 2018. If there is no need based on number of qualifying candidates for a primary, the general election will be held Tuesday, February 27, 2018. If a runoff is not necessary, the general election will be held Tuesday, February 27, 2018.

“As we look forward to Dr. Quinton Ross taking his experience to Alabama State University, I also want to ensure that the people of Montgomery have the opportunity to select their representative,” Governor Ivey said. “Elected representation is a central component of our government, and I encourage all those that live in Senate District 26 to participate in this special election.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties is Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is December 12, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. Senate District 26 represents a portion of Montgomery County.