Sunshine Returns For The Rest of The Week!

by Ben Lang

It was a mostly cloudy day across central and south Alabama. The easterly breeze due to the cool air wedge will continue through tonight and Tuesday. Temperatures will remain mild overnight, dropping to the mid 60s for most locations. Cloud-cover will decrease overnight, and we may actually start off mostly sunny on Tuesday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer for the afternoon, with highs in the mid 80s. Expect a partly cloudy sky for most of the day, no rainfall expected.

Afternoon temperatures will be warming back up and feeling a little more summery by the end of the week. Southeast wind flow will become re-established by Thursday, which will help with the warming trend and also bring some humidity back to the area. A cool front will approach from the northwest as we enter Saturday. Looks like enough moisture will be present for a decent soaking of rain, and maybe some thunderstorms as well. The front itself looks like it will probably stall north of the area, and give us chances for rain throughout the weekend and early next week.