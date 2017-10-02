Troy Students Still Celebrating After Big Win Over LSU

by Jalea Brooks

Troy University football fans are still celebrating after a huge victory over the LSU this weekend. Students at Troy University are walking around campus with a little more Trojan pride, after Saturday’s upset victory against the Tigers.

“LSU thought they had an easy win and Troy showed them that they didn’t”. said Troy University student Caleb Sullivan.

Most students caught the game on TV, but Emma Haas says she was lucky enough to travel to Tiger Stadium and see the big win in person.

“The whole time the atmosphere, was like crazy, everybody was on top of the world even by half time we were feeling good… but just by the end the game, the last few minutes, that last quarter especially it was crazy.”

Troy students are now hoping this boost in team spirit will last well into the rest of the Trojan football season.’

“It’s great everyone is always pumped up now and now we’re heading into the south game which makes it even better cause that’s our big rival.”

“If our name wasn’t on the map before it is now and I’m just really proud to be apart of that, even just being a freshman.” says Haas. Sullivan adds, “I bet LSU will make sure they schedule the right people next year”.

That loss came with a pretty big price tag for LSU. Troy was paid 985,000 dollars to face the Tigers, students say it makes their “underdog victory” that much sweeter.