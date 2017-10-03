City Council Passes Budget for FY 2018

by Ellis Eskew

The $252 million budget was passed.

There were several things amended before that could happen.

The lodging tax increase was approved. Area hotel guests will pay a one percent tax increase.

Councilmen we talked to say the mayor’s school study proposal for a city school system is off the table for now.

The $150 thousand alotted for the proposal will now go back to mental health authority, which had been cut before.

Councilman Fred Bell says he didn’t vote for the budget, but at the end of the day he is glad everyone was heard.

“You know in a democracy when the majority votes, you put aside your political differences and you work to make it a better place. There were some good things and I was elated to see the 150 thousand going back to mental health authority,” said Bell.

The budget included merit raises for 2700 city employees.