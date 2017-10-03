Former Vice President Urges Voters to Elect Democratic Candidate in Senate Special Election

by Rashad Snell

Former Vice President Joe Biden urged Alabama voters to elect Democrat Doug Jones in the race to replace Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate.

Speaking to a cheering crowd of 1,100 in Birmingham, Biden said Tuesday that Jones “will never let you down” and is a man of courage and “absolute integrity.”

Biden said Jones proved his courage with his decision as U.S. attorney to prosecute the Klansmen who bombed a Birmingham church in 1963.

In the Republican-dominated state, supporters see hope in Jones’ race against Republican Roy Moore. Moore was twice removed from state chief justice duties for stands against gay marriage and for a Ten Commandments display.

Biden did not mention Moore’s name, but said the country didn’t need an “extremist up in the United States Senate.”

