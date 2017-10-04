Art District Continues to Grow in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The art district in downtown Selma continues to grow and develop behind the efforts of the city’s thriving art community.

The art district has nine galleries all located within walking distance of each other.

On the first Saturday of each month they open up to the public.

People can check out their artwork and see how they do it.

Artists say the district and events encourages people to get involved in art.

“Everybody needs to do art. Everybody needs to start working that other side of their brain,” said A.C. Reeves.

“And it’s a great community builder and its a great animator of your downtown.”

The 1st Morning Art Walk is held on the first Saturday of each month from 8 am til noon.