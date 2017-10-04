UPDATE: Second Arrest Made in Dadeville Homicide Shooting

by Rashad Snell

The Dadeville Police Department has announced a second arrest relating to the Murder investigation of John Farrel Adamson and the Attempted Murder of a second victim that is not named at this time.

The second arrest in the ongoing investigation came today, October 4, at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Jacksons Gap resident Daquon Denzel Sheeley, 21, was arrested for one count of Murder. Sheeley’s bond has not been set at this time. Sheeley is also being held on a probation violation.

On September 29, Dazmon Notorious Shaw, 22, of Camp Hill, turned himself in to investigators on the charge of Murder. Shaw remains in jail on a $250,000.00 bond.

This case is still under investigation by the Dadeville Police Department along with Investigators from the Tallapoosa Narcotics Taskforce. Information is still needed.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!