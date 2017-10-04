City of Wetumpka to Hold Annual “Color the Town Pink Walk” on Oct. 5

by Rashad Snell

The City of Wetumpka will host its annual Color the Town Pink Walk on Thursday, October 5 at Noon at the Wetumpka Civic Center Fountain.

Joy Blondheim from the Joy the Life Foundation will be the guest speaker. The walk will begin at the fountain and move along the Riverwalk to the boat landing at Gold Star Park where the pink balloon release will take place.

With October being breast cancer awareness month, the City also encourages all businesses to help Color the Town Pink by placing pink bows on their door.

“Breast cancer has affected all of us in some way so we want to bring awareness to the importance of early detection and also honor the survivors and those who have lost their battle with the disease,” said Tiffany Robinson, City of Wetumpka’s Events Manager. The City will also have pink bows hanging from all of the City facilities throughout the month of October.

For more information, you can call 567-5147.