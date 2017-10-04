Jeff Sanders: Real Men Wear Pink

by Jeff Sanders

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Alabama News Network’s Jeff Sanders is doing his part in the fight against cancer.

Jeff was selected by the American Cancer Society to be part of their “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign.

Throughout the month of October Jeff and two dozen other men in the community are wearing pink each day to raise money in the fight against cancer.

Jeff”s mom is a breast cancer survivor and currently in a separate battle against the disease.

Jeff’s goal is $2,500 and every penny helps. If you would like to donate you can click on the following link. Remember, any donation is tax deductible.

Jeff Sanders Real Men Wear Pink