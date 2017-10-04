MPD Issues Safety Advisory Following Reports of Police Impersonation

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department has issued a safety advisory following an offense involving an impersonation of a police officer.

On Tuesday, October 4, MPD responded to Interstate 65 near Edgemont in reference to a non-police vehicle that had conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a sexual assault. The vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan resembling a Ford Crown Victoria, equipped with a blue flashing light.

MPD encourages citizens that observe a vehicle matching this description to call 911 and report it immediately to their local law enforcement agency.

If you are being pulled over by an unmarked vehicle and you do not feel safe, MPD advises you to slow down, turn on your flashers and proceed to a populated, well-lighted area before pulling over. MPD further advises to call your local law enforcement agency with your vehicle description and location to verify the traffic stop before stopping.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this vehicle to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.