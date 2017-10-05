UPDATE: Third Arrest Made in Dadeville Homicide Shooting

by Rashad Snell

1/3 PIC (1)

2/3 Daquon Sheeley

3/3 SHAW,DAZMON





The Dadeville Police Department has announced a third arrest relating to the Murder investigation of John Farrel Adamson and the Attempted Murder of Gerald A. Haggerty.

The third arrest in the ongoing investigation was made on October 4, at approximately 9:01 p.m..

Tavorick Laquaz “Qua” Black, 18, of Dadeville, Alabama was arrested for one count of Murder. Mr. Black’s bond has not been set at this time.

Jacksons Gap resident Daquon Denzel Sheeley, 21, was the 2nd arrest for one count of Murder. Sheeley is also being held on a probation violation. On September 29, Dazmon Notorious Shaw, 22, of Camp Hill, turned himself in to investigators on the charge of Murder. Shaw remains in jail on a $250,000.00 bond.

“The ongoing investigation has been evolving and has resulted in this arrest of Tavorick “Qua” Black. We are still currently investigating other leads and will continue to follow those leads until all people responsible for the death of Mr. Adamson and the Attempted Murder of Mr. Haggerty are brought to justice” Dadeville Police Chief David E. Barbour.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!