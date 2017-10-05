Candlelight Vigil Shines Light on Domestic Violence

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and a Selma non-profit holds a candlelight vigil in support of victims.

SABRA Sanctuary hosted the event in front of Selma City Hall Thursday evening.

More than a dozen people took part in a brief ceremony that included a survivor’s testimony.

Event organizers say a candlelight vigil was the perfect way to shed light on a very serious issue.

“We do the candlelight vigil to raise awareness so that everyone knows about domestic violence and exactly what domestic violence is,” said Victim’s Advocate Remonia Minor.

“It’s a pattern of abusive behavior. It can be physical, it can be verbal, psychological, emotional, financial.”

SABRA Sanctuary assists domestic violence victims in Dallas, Perry, Wilcox, Marengo, Greene and Sumter counties.

Victims who need help can call the 24 hour Crisis Line at 1-800-650-6522.